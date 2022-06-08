Civil servant takes actress to court for refusing to marry him

The 48-year-old Nigerian man identified as Bala Musa told a court in the country’s Kaduna State that he had been in a relationship with his lover, a Kannywood actress also identified as Hadiza Gabon, for some time and she promised to marry him, for which reason he did not hesitate to spend money on her.
A civil servant who wouldn’t let his money go in vain has sued his girlfriend for refusing to marry him after he spent a lot of money on her.
However, when he proposed marriage to her, she rejected it.
Correcting.com reports that Musa alleged that he has spent a total sum of N396,000 on the actress and gives her money whenever she requests it.
"So far I have spent N396,000 on her. Anytime she asks for money, I give her without hesitation with the hope that we will marry.
"She also failed to show up in Gusau, Zamfara where I live after I made all arrangements to host her," the unhappy man told the court.
Meanwhile, Mubarak Kabir, counsel for Hadiza Gabon, cast doubt on the claims made by Musa against his client.
According to him, his client is a celebrity and attracts different kinds of people to her life but is equally mindful of her safety.
"My client’s position as a celebrity attracts different kinds of people with different intentions. She is very vigilant regarding her safety and security," lawyer Kabir told the court.
He pleaded with the court to give him time to produce his client, who was not present at the hearing.
The presiding judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the case till June 13 for a further hearing, where actress Hadiza herself may make an appearance.
