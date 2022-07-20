Company workers arrested for raping their boss, killing her and husband

Muhammed Ali, the Commissioner of Police in Delta, who paraded the suspects before journalists in the state, disclosed that the suspects killed their boss, whom he identified as Isaac Odubu, and his wife in Amai community.

"In their quest for money to buy phones and data, they stormed the house of the couple at night to rob them, during which they killed the couple. Two of the suspects, Chukwudi Sunday and Onyebuchi Paul, raped the wife before she finally she gave up the ghost. The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation," the police boss is quoted to have said.

READ ALSO: AMA sanctions 10 evangelists for lack of preaching permit and noisemaking

In related news, Pastor Agyemang Elvis, the popular Alpha Hour pastor and founder of Grace Mountain Ministry, has bemoaned how most people are so power-drunk to the extent that they can sacrifice human lives for power.

The man of God expressed his worry in a trending video on Facebook, while preaching to his congregation on the topic, "THE DESIRES OF MEN".

According to him, some people whose mothers carried them in the womb for nine months amid pain before giving birth to them, and then took the trouble to nurture them till they became of age, turned around and killed them (mothers), all because those children wanted quick money at all costs.

"Those days Corrola S & LE came, people killed mothers. Today that car has vanished yet those mothers who were not prepared to die, so they didn’t give their lives to Christ, are in hell now because of Corolla S & LE," pastor Agyemang Elvis recalled.

He added: "These evil people sacrificed their own children, all because they want to belong. They want to get to a place God has not placed them. They want to handle what God has not given them. The blood of their children crying after them."

The man of God went on further to lament how the insatiable desire for worldly material things has increased the commission of heartless criminal and sinful acts lately.