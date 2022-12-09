Condoms to be completely free for French nationals 18 to 25 years from January

President Emmanuel Macron who announced the policy on Thursday at an event for young people's health described it as a "small revolution in prevention", the BBC reports.

The news outlet further reports that the free condom initiative is part of a grand measure targeting the spread of STIs and improving access to contraception in France.

It is reported that the initiative includes free emergency contraception for all women in pharmacies, and free STI screenings without a prescription, except HIV, for those under the age of 26.

The health policy follows a 30% spike in STI rates across France in 2020 and 2021.

The issue of high Sexually Transmitted Infections is such a big problem in France that the government was compelled to refund the costs of condoms to individuals if they were bought in a pharmacy with a prescription from a doctor or midwife.