A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital has discharged one of the four boys accused of killing and burning the head of one Sofiat Oke-owo for money rituals in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Court discharges 1 of 4 teenagers arrested for killing girlfriend for money rituals
The court discharged 17-year-old Oladeinde on legal advice received from the state Director of Public Prosecutions.
Earlier, the teenagers, Balogun Mustakeem, Majekodunmi Soliudeen, Abdulgafa Lukman and Wariz Oladeinde, had been arraigned and remanded in the Oba Correctional Centre for killing Oke-Owo, who was a girlfriend to one of them.
The victim was said to be Majekodunmi’s girlfriend.
The teenagers were arrested on January 28, 2022, at Oke-Aregba, Kugba.
But Chief Magistrate I. O. Abudu has discharged 17-year-old Oladeinde on legal advice received from the state Director of Public Prosecutions, Punch reports.
Abudu said no charge was recorded against Oladeinde in the legal advice, adding that the judgement was based on police investigation which proved Oladeinde’s innocence.
The prosecution had alleged that the four teenagers conspired to kill the victim.
Further hearing of the charges against the three remaining teenagers was adjourned till April 22.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh