Court fines businessman GHC2,400 for assaulting pastor

Detective Chief Inspector Lawson Aglago, the prosecutor, informed Victor Kusi who presided over the case that the complainant, an Akim Oda native, resided in Nsaba in the Agona East District of the Central Region, as does the convicted individual.

Below are the details of the case as reported by GNA:

The prosecutor claims that a few months ago, there was an argument between the defendant and the complainant regarding a plot of land that the latter’s family gave to the former as a gift.

Duncan objected to the aforementioned gift and sought to be identified as its owner.

Around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the pastor and a few churchgoers were waiting to start church activities at Nsaba Health Centre Junction when Duncan, on a motorbike, pulled up and began questioning the pastor about the disputed land.

During the incident, Duncan struck the pastor in the face with a plastic bottle that was filled with oil, causing some of it to splash upon him and some of the other churchgoers.

The Pastor reported the incident to the police station, and he was given a medical report requiring him to visit the hospital.