Court fines woman GH₵1,200 for pouring boiling palm nut soup on boyfriend's wife

Agyeiwaa, who was pregnant during the incident and is now a two-month-old nursing mother, appealed for leniency before Madam Enid Marfo-Sau, who presided over the case.

The court took into account Agyeiwaa's status as a nursing mother and the fact that the complainant, Madam Vida, had informed the prosecution that the matter had been resolved amicably at home.

During the sentencing, the court was informed that the complainant wished to drop the charges, but it was deemed too late by the court, although it was taken into consideration.

According to Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah, Madam Vida is a trader residing in Mayera Dunyo, while Afia Agyeiwaa, who was seven months pregnant at the time of the incident, is unemployed and also lives in Mayera Dunyo.

Inspector Awuah-Ansah explained that Madam Vida's spouse, Kwadwo Dwuma, is a traditional priest with four children. Agyeiwaa was identified as the spouse's girlfriend, and tensions arose as a result of their relationship.

The prosecution narrated that the conflict escalated when Agyeiwaa insulted Madam Vida on numerous occasions, despite her attempts to ignore the insults.

On September 19, 2023, while Madam Vida was in her kitchen, Agyeiwaa, who was cooking nearby, verbally abused her. When Madam Vida responded, Agyeiwaa poured boiling palm nut soup on her back and neck in front of her husband.

Madam Vida reported the incident to the police, leading to Agyeiwaa's arrest and subsequent prosecution.

