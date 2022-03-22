Court orders landlord to refund potential tenant’s money with 20% interest or lose his house

The court, presided over by Divine Kwaku Ahiadu entered judgement in favor of Osondo Chikezie, the plaintiff, with a 20 percent interest charge plus an additional cost of GHC500.00 after the defendant (Oteng) agreed to refund the money to him (plaintiff), the news agency reports.

The defendant who lives at Asuakwaa, a suburb in the Sunyani Municipality collected an amount of GHc5,000 from the plaintiff, a Nigerian, in November 2020 to complete a self-contained single room to be rented out to him but failed to fulfill his part of the bargain.

The defendant later requested an additional amount from the plaintiff to be able to complete the room, but the plaintiff declined the request.

Instead, the plaintiff filed a suit against the defendant in order to enable him to reclaim his money.

Samuel Oteng has reportedly agreed to pay the amount in compliance with the court order.

In other news, about a week ago, an Accra Circuit Court sentenced a CCTV camera technician to 10 years of imprisonment for publishing nude videos of a woman on a website.

The convict, Prince Sevor, has also been ordered by the court presided over by Christina Cann to pay GH₵10,000 as compensation to the woman for the trauma she suffered, according to the Ghana News Agency.