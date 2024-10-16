ADVERTISEMENT
Court rejects husband's divorce request from wife he accused of using charm

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alimat however told the court that she was still interested in the marriage and had tried to plead with him and even sent her family members to plead on her behalf.

The husband, Oloruntoyin Yahaya, had asked to divorce Alimat Yahaya over what he alleged to be her involvement in the usage of charms that could lead to his death.

Yahaya told the court that his wife was fond of visiting different places to get “wicked traditional medicine” that could control and harm him, saying he wanted a divorce.

“I don’t have interest in her anymore, because I don’t trust her again,” he added.

The wife denied the allegation of visiting people to secure charm, saying she did not know anywhere of such and had never taken charm to her matrimonial home.

The presiding judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, while ruling said a man has the right to divorce at any time and without explanation.

He however pointed out that the court has the right to deem it fit to give room for resolution.

“If the wife is really interested in the marriage, she needs to be of good conduct, loyal to her husband and know how to persuade him,” the judge said.

The court, after giving the wife one week to make amendments, adjourned the case until Oct. 23 for a report of the expected settlement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

