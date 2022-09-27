Court remands Ghanaian man who allegedly had anal sex with his daughter

According to starrfm.com.gh, Tetteh, who is said to be a trader, was arraigned on three provisional charges of incest, defilement, and unnatural knowledge of his daughter.

The court remanded him because the prosecutor, DSP Agnes Boafo, said that her outfit was still conducting further investigations into the matter.

“My Lord, we do not intend to take the plea of the accused. We sent the victim to the hospital, and she is menstruating, and the medical doctor said that they could not examine her until the blood flow stops,” DSP Boafo told the court.

Following the plea by the prosecutor, the judge thought it prudent to remand the suspect with an order that he re-appear on October 3, 2022, for his plea to be taken.

DSP Boafo told the court that the complainant is the 13-year-old victim (name withheld) who has been staying at Kaneshie near Dansoman station together with her biological father (suspect Isaac Tetteh) for the past five years.

“The suspect is a trader and he sleeps on the same bed as the victim and that during the year 2021, the victim was sleeping when she felt an unusual feeling.

“The victim woke up and saw the suspect having sexual intercourse with her through her anus and continued having sex with her through her anus and vagina until May 2022, when the victim’s Aunty Gladys detected that the victim could not walk properly and she interviewed her.

“The Victim narrated her ordeal to her Aunty Gladys and upon hearing the bad news, confronted the suspect but he denied having sex with the victim.

“The victim started avoiding her father by sleeping with her aunty or her grandmother which made the suspect take offense to that.

“The suspect, will either insult the victim or beat her without any act of provocation because she refused to sleep in the suspect’s room.

“On 22nd September 2022 at about 6:30pm, suspect beat victim and she came to Kaneshie DOVVSU (Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit) and reported the case.

“Suspect was arrested for investigation. Police medical report form was issued in the name of the victim to be taken to hospital for examination, treatment, and endorsement of the form by police,” the prosecutor said, as reported by starrfm.com.gh.