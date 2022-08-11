According to citinewsroom.com, the convicts have been slapped with a fine of between GH¢1,800 (150 penalty units) and GH¢2,400 (200 penalty units) each, or in default, serve three months imprisonment in hard labour.
Court sentences 9 people for attacking Methodist JHS teacher after he sanctioned pupils
Nine people have been sentenced by the Akim Tafo Magistrate Court over an attack on a teacher at Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School that led to its closure a couple of weeks ago.
“The third and seventh accused persons who were charged with 3 counts for conspiracy to commit a crime to wit threat of harm, being on the premises for unlawful purposes were sentenced to pay a fine of 150 penalty units each on 1st and 2nd counts and fined 200 penalty units on count 3 or in default serve 3 months imprisonment which will run concurrently,” the news website reports.
“The court presided over by Her Worship Josephine Akyaa Dwamena took into consideration the youthful age of the accused persons, the fact that they were all first-time offenders, and wanted it to serve as a deterrent for other members of the community before passing her judgement.
“The drug seller who was charged for possession of a restricted drug without lawful authority, 45-year-old Kwasi Gyentu Darkwah, was sentenced to pay a fine of 250 penalty units [GH¢3,000] or in default 3 months imprisonment with hard labour.
“The court, which referred accused persons 8 and 9, 17-year-old Annor Benjamin and 17-year-old Tiboah Addo Samuel to the juvenile hearing, asked the social welfare department to provide a report on both accused persons for sentencing on 23rd August 2022,” the report added.
Maxwell Owusu of the Abuakwa North Municipal education directorate expressed confidence that the court ruling will rejuvenate the morale of teachers.
He added that processes were underway to transfer the affected teacher to a different school within the municipality.
“Once we vacate, we will start with his reposting processes, and we would want to bring him closer to one of the schools in our municipality,” Owusu said.
The Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Umar Bondinga, on whose instance the convicts were prosecuted, was hopeful that they would become ambassadors of lawful behaviour.
