Court sentences Nigerian tenant to death for raping and killing his landlady

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting and killing Bukola Olanrewaju.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, an eyewitness account shared in the court revealed that Olanrewaju, a mother of three, was alone at home after her husband had gone to work when the incident happened in the Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti in 2019.

Abraham was accused of breaking into the woman’s room, threatening her with a cutlass and tying her up before raping her, the news portal reports.

"After the act, the tenant fled the house, but some of his belongings were found in the room, which suggested that he was responsible for the act," the court presided over by Justice Monisola Abodunde heard.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr Julius Ajibare, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the state government, called four witnesses to prove his case.

In other news, a landlord who took money from a potential tenant but failed to get the house ready for him to occupy has been ordered to refund the money to him with interest.

According to the Gnana News Agency, the Sunyani District Court ‘A’ ordered one Samuel Oteng to refund an amount of GHC6,500 to the plaintiff or the house will be sold to pay him.

The court, presided over by Divine Kwaku Ahiadu entered judgement in favor of Osondo Chikezie, the plaintiff, with a 20 percent interest charge plus an additional cost of GHC500.00 after the defendant (Oteng) agreed to refund the money to him (plaintiff), the news agency reports.

The defendant who lives at Asuakwaa, a suburb in the Sunyani Municipality, collected an amount of GHc5,000 from the plaintiff, a Nigerian, in November 2020 to complete a self-contained single room to be rented out to him but failed to fulfill his part of the bargain.

The defendant later requested an additional amount from the plaintiff to be able to complete the room, but the plaintiff declined the request.

Instead, the plaintiff filed a suit against the defendant in order to enable him to reclaim his money.

Samuel Oteng has reportedly agreed to pay the amount in compliance with the court order.

In other news, about a week ago, an Accra Circuit Court sentenced a CCTV camera technician to 10 years of imprisonment for publishing nude videos of a woman on a website.

The convict, Prince Sevor, has also been ordered by the court presided over by Christina Cann to pay GH₵10,000 as compensation to the woman for the trauma she suffered, according to the Ghana News Agency.