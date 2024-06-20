ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Cyclist high on marijuana slaps and fires shots at Policeman, receives no fine

News Agency Of Nigeria

The magistrate sentence rider to one-year jail term on each of the two counts.

Cyclist high on marijuana slaps and fires shots at Policeman
Cyclist high on marijuana slaps and fires shots at Policeman

Recommended articles

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of assault and possession of marijuana.

Bokkos, who sentenced Bulus to a one-year jail term on each of the two counts, said that the sentence was to run concurrently. The magistrate said that the sentence on the first count of assault was without an option of fine while Bulus was given an option of a ₦20,000 fine on the second count.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto Police Station Jos by one Mathias Chung, on May 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gokwat said that Chung made a distress call to the police that the convict was constituting a nuisance in the environment, smoking marijuana near his residence.

When the police arrived at the scene, Bulus slapped a policeman and went for his gun, shot at him to kill, but missed his target. The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened the Plateau State Penal Code Law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The victim's family hope for her safe return [Punch]

Armed men kidnap pregnant woman due for delivery on her way to the hospital

Chinese Zoo Gives Up on Helping Obese Leopard Lose Weight

Efforts to make overweight leopard slim down proves futile

A stock image of a police crime scene.Milan Markovic/Getty Images

Policewoman burns her policeman husband to death over gambling addiction

Which of these laws is most surprising to you? [World Strides]

7 surprising activities that can get you arrested in Singapore— chewing gum is one