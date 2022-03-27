Dangote opens largest fertilizer plant in Africa, 2nd-largest in the world

The 1,235-acre factory, which was opened on March 22, can produce three million metric tons of fertilizer per year, making it the largest plant in Africa and the second-largest in the world, reports say.

Aside from the fertilizer factory, Dangote also plans to open an oil refinery that produces 650,000 barrels per day, later this year, according to Yahoo.com.

Russia is a key supplier of fertilizer, which is crucial for the production of corn, soy, rice, and wheat crops around the world, so its ongoing war against Ukraine, which started on February 24, has negatively affected the global supply chain and the economy at large.

According to Trade Data Monitor and Bloomberg’s Green Markets, Russia "accounted for almost one-fifth of 2021 fertilizer exports."

However, the placement of sanctions against Russia by other countries has crippled its ability to supply fertilizer and petroleum products to the world.

Dangote is reported as saying that the United States, Brazil, and India are some of the potential customers for the fertilizer to be produced by his factory.

"We are very choosy who we sell this product to. The EU [is] trying to buy from us.