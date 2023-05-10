Divorced woman wants refund from photographer 4 years after wedding: 'Photos are useless now'

After the photographer acknowledged being the one that filmed the said marriage event, the woman said that she would not need the pictures taken at the wedding event anymore because she and her then-husband have divorced, so she needed a refund.

Romeo, out of surprise, asked the woman if she was joking, to which she replied: “No dear, I’m very serious”.

In the WhatsApp conversation that Romeo shared on Twitter, he first sympathized with the woman’s situation before going on to tell her point-blank that payment made for his services was nonrefundable.

Snapshots of the conversation between Romeo and the woman, which he titled: “I swear my life is a movie…you can’t make this stuff up” shows her insisting on a refund at all costs and suggesting at least a 70%.

They had a back-and-forth for a while, and as neither Romeo nor the woman would budge, she told him to expect to hear from her lawyers. Unphased, Romeo welcomed the idea.

Interestingly, the ex-husband of the woman became aware of the development after Romeo shared the screenshots of the conversation on Twitter and they went viral. He contacted the photographer and apologized to him on behalf of his ex-wife.

Disclosing the antecedent to the whole development, Romeo made a series of videos in which he said that during the wedding photo shoot in 2019, one of his shots captured the then-groom smooching the thigh of one of the bridesmaids. He added that although the man became uneasy and asked him to delete that particular picture, he restored it later and delivered everything to him and the bride.

