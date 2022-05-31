Do Ghanaian diplomats in Britain interfere in your affairs? - IGP slams British High C'ssioner

"Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…," Harriet Thompson tweeted in reaction to Barker-Vormawor’s arrest.

But in its response to the High Commissioner’s tweet, the Ghana Police Service, in a letter dated May 20, described her tweet as one from a "biased and uninformed" position, which amounts to interfering in the internal affairs of Ghana, a conduct that violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961.

"We consider your tweet on Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s arrest for traffic offenses a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the letter said in part.

The letter, signed by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare himself, entreated Ms. Thompson to mind her busyness and allow the police to perform their mandated duties without any interference.

It went further to brief her on why the recent arrest of Barker-Vormawor for an alleged traffic offence did not have any correlation with his earlier arrest, for which he was later charged with treason felony.

The letter also has fifteen (15) critical questions that the police service wants Ms. Thompson to avert her mind to.