Don't fear to approach a man and propose to him – Queen mother advises women

She spoke at an event organised by Gold Fields Ghana, Tarkwa Mine to commemorate the social, political and economic achievements of women.

The vice president in charge of sustainable development at Gold Fields, West Africa, Dr Celestine Allotey, who was also present at the event, advised women to develop the mentality of being capable of all things, irrespective of their cultural background.

International Women’s Day is a global holiday set aside to celebrate women, their achievements, and push for a more friendly and fair society for them to thrive more and contribute their quota to the world's development without any restriction or discrimination.

This year’s celebration which was held on March 8 was themed ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ with a hashtag #BreakTheBias.

Meanwhile, the Network For Women’s Rights In Ghana (NETRIGHT) has called on the government of Ghana to pass the Affirmative Action Bill before the end of 2022.

The nongovernmental orgnisation made this call in a statement on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in which it lamented the failure of the country to create a gender balanced society 65 years after its independence.

Ghana's Affirmative Action Bill, if passed into law, will protect women and enjoin policymakers to ensure equality of all before the law, regardless of gender. Appointments to state positions will be made in a way that represents both genders fairly. The Bill has, however, not seen the light of day despite many years of advocacy by stakeholders and promises by various politicians to ensure its passage.