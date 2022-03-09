RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Don't fear to approach a man and propose to him – Queen mother advises women

The Queen mother of Apinto Divisional Council has encouraged women to feel free to approach men they are attracted to and propose to them.

According to reports, Nana Abena Boaduwaa 11, said this at the International Women’s Day at Abekoase Tebe in the Prestea Huni-Valley municipality of the Western Region.

She spoke at an event organised by Gold Fields Ghana, Tarkwa Mine to commemorate the social, political and economic achievements of women.

The vice president in charge of sustainable development at Gold Fields, West Africa, Dr Celestine Allotey, who was also present at the event, advised women to develop the mentality of being capable of all things, irrespective of their cultural background.

International Women’s Day is a global holiday set aside to celebrate women, their achievements, and push for a more friendly and fair society for them to thrive more and contribute their quota to the world's development without any restriction or discrimination.

READ ALS: Ghanaian truck pusher now a soldier, owns companies in Ghana and abroad (video)

This year’s celebration which was held on March 8 was themed ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ with a hashtag #BreakTheBias.

Meanwhile, the Network For Women’s Rights In Ghana (NETRIGHT) has called on the government of Ghana to pass the Affirmative Action Bill before the end of 2022.

The nongovernmental orgnisation made this call in a statement on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in which it lamented the failure of the country to create a gender balanced society 65 years after its independence.

Ghana's Affirmative Action Bill, if passed into law, will protect women and enjoin policymakers to ensure equality of all before the law, regardless of gender. Appointments to state positions will be made in a way that represents both genders fairly. The Bill has, however, not seen the light of day despite many years of advocacy by stakeholders and promises by various politicians to ensure its passage.

According to NETRIGHT, Ghana has to do more in its efforts to attain a gender fair society where women and girls are free to succeed in their chosen areas of endeavor just like their male counterparts, without any holds barred.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

