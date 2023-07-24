Driver jailed 2 years for insulting pastor in church, hiding his car (video)

“In the verbal agreement, I was to make Ghc 400 sales every week and my boss promised to buy a new engine for me if the old one is damaged,” he recounted in an interview with Crime Check TV.

He added that after driving the car for one and a half years, the engine got damaged, and instead of buying it as promised, his boss decided to take the car from him.

Feeling shortchanged, Akuffo stormed the church of his pastor cum car owner and confronted him, which escalated.

“I went straight to the church and insulted him. For the one and half year I have worked I could not save anything. I have a wife with two children. I was pained,” the remorseful prisoner said.

After the altercation, Akuffo went further to hide the car in a bid to prevent the owner from taking it from him.

The man of God then went to file a complaint with the police, claiming Akuffo was trying to escape with his car.

He was arrested by police in Nkawkaw and put before a court where he was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment without a fine.

