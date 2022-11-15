Drunkards Association warns of job losses if high alcohol prices make them stop drinking

According to him, the price of a tot of Akpeteshie which hitherto was selling at GHC0.50 has jumped to GHC2, making it difficult for members of his association to consume the widely cherished beverage.

“This is one tot of unadulterated akpeteshie, normally it used to be 50 pesewas, but it’s now Ghc2.00,” Moses Drybone cried said, as quoted by 3news.com. “Some of the bitters cure malaria. If people stop drinking, there will be a lot of unemployment in this country.”

He went further to allege that some of the local alcoholic beverages have medicinal benefits for consumers, a claim that has not been medically proven.

“Moderate drinking is very healthy because it helps your health, especially for people with kidney disorders. One bottle of beer per week helps the kidney,” Drybone alleged.

Prices of goods and services have skyrocketed in Ghana due to the current economic crisis, and alcoholic beverages have not been left out.