Ebenezer SHS students sit on floor for failing to pay GH¢600 each for broken desks

The news website reported a guardian of one of the students as having told Onua TV on condition of anonymity that three of the desks got broken and the headmistress gave three students up to Thursday, March 10 to pay the GH¢600 each.

After the deadline elapsed and the students didn’t pay for the broken desks, the headmistress moved every single desk from the classroom.

"The desks are three so she asked them [students] to pay GH¢600 each.

"Since they couldn’t pay, she took all the desks out on Thursday and till today, [the students] were still sitting on the floor when they went to school," the guardian said as quoted by 3news.com.

It is reported that the students have pleaded with the headmistress for leniency, but she has taken an entrenched position.