According to 3news.com, the headmistress of the school has identified only as Madam Anastasia removed all the desks from the classroom, leaving forty-five students to sit on the bare floor since Thursday, March 10.
Ebenezer SHS students sit on floor for failing to pay GH¢600 each for broken desks
Reports have it that General Arts students at Ebenezer Senior High School in Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region have been studying on the floor for failing to pay GH¢600 each for broken desks.
The news website reported a guardian of one of the students as having told Onua TV on condition of anonymity that three of the desks got broken and the headmistress gave three students up to Thursday, March 10 to pay the GH¢600 each.
After the deadline elapsed and the students didn’t pay for the broken desks, the headmistress moved every single desk from the classroom.
"The desks are three so she asked them [students] to pay GH¢600 each.
"Since they couldn’t pay, she took all the desks out on Thursday and till today, [the students] were still sitting on the floor when they went to school," the guardian said as quoted by 3news.com.
It is reported that the students have pleaded with the headmistress for leniency, but she has taken an entrenched position.
The students have reportedly been sitting on the floor to learn as teachers who appear to be powerless to intervene in the situation visit, teach and leave.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh