EFCC returns $26,000 to 70-year-old British victim of internet fraud

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC Spokesperson, conveyed this significant achievement in a statement. He highlighted the EFCC's unwavering commitment to combating cybercrime and assisting victims who have suffered substantial financial losses.

Christine Brown, a resilient 70-year-old woman, had endured a harrowing experience at the hands of an internet fraudster who had preyed on her through a romance scam. She had unknowingly crossed paths with the fraudster, who posed as John Barrowman, a renowned American entertainer.

Their online interaction took a deceptive turn as the fraudster skillfully manipulated Ms. Brown's emotions and trust. Soon, their virtual connection deepened into a romantic relationship. This marked the beginning of a disturbing cycle of deception.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uwujaren recounted how the fraudster gradually began to demand money from Ms. Brown, citing various reasons and employing different methods. She obediently sent substantial sums through wire transfers, Bitcoin transactions, and even gift cards, all under the false pretense of love and companionship.

Ms. Brown's financial losses were devastating, and her trust was cruelly exploited. However, her decision to seek justice marked the turning point in her ordeal. She courageously petitioned the EFCC, setting in motion a series of events that would eventually lead to the recovery of her stolen funds.

Kanu Idagu, the Zonal Commander of the EFCC, emphasized the Commission's unwavering dedication to its mandate of protecting society from economic crimes. He reaffirmed the EFCC's commitment to assisting fraud victims in recovering their losses whenever possible.

"We are doing a whole lot in ensuring that victims of fraud are restituted where possible, and we will continue to do more," Commander Idagu declared.

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the importance of cybersecurity and vigilance in the digital age. It underscores the necessity of caution while interacting online, as fraudsters continue to prowl the internet, preying on unsuspecting victims.

ADVERTISEMENT