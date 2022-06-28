Elderly man left with injured eye after Arise Ghana protest turned chaotic

"This is what the Ghana Police Service did to a demonstrator this afternoon," Ofosu Kwakye captioned the photo.

The police have yet to comment on the allegation, but earlier, the service accused the demonstrators of attacking and injuring its officers who were deployed to protect them.

Videos circulating on social media show the demonstrators attacking police officers who had formed a human barricade to prevent the protestors from proceeding against the agreed terms of the event.

"Attack on Police in the Ongoing Arise Ghana Demonstration. What a shame, we were there to protect you and ensure your safety, but you throw stones at us, injure and hurt us. This behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned", the police wrote on its social media pages on Tuesday, June 28.

Subsequently, the service itself released videos showing protesters attacking its officers and pelting them with stones.

A statement attached to the video said 12 police officers got injured as a result of the attack on them by the protester.

"The demonstration by the Arise Ghana group commenced with demonstrators gathering at the Obra spot at about 8 am. 2. Contrary to the court orders, the organisers insisted on using routes leading to the Jubilee House.

"All attempts to persuade them to comply with the court-approved routes did not yield the expected results. Unfortunately and without any provocation, the demonstrators began pelting the police with stones.

"So far, 12 Police officers who sustained various degrees of injuries and were treated in the Police Mobile Hospitals have been transferred to the Police Hospital for further treatment. Some police vehicles have also been damaged.

"The demonstrators further regrouped and burnt tires on the road around Circle. The fire from the burning tires has since been put out by the police.

"The Police, therefore, had no option but to use tear gas and water cannons to subdue the rioting and restore order. The process is still ongoing.

"The road has partially been cleared and we urge all road users to continue to bear with us and use alternative routes where possible as we take steps to fully disperse the rioting demonstrators. 8. We wish to assure the public that all those involved in this violent demonstration will be brought to face justice," the statement signed by Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Chief Superintendent of Police, said.