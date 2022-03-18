Electricity company worker falls to the ground as residents push his ladder (video)

According to Correctng.com, the man was about to disconnect the overhead cable in the area when some young men came and lamented that there was no light in the community in the first place, so they didn’t see the need for the disconnection.

A video that has emerged online shows another man holding the ladder for the PHCN staff member to do his job, but one of the residents angrily pushed the ladder together with the man who was holding it.

As the ladder was suddenly removed from under him, the PHCN staff fell and landed on a nearby sewage cover while struggling to save himself.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has announced a nationwide exercise to disconnect all customers, who are indebted to the company.

The company noted that the exercise is part of efforts to solidify its finances, which are on a significant decline.

In an interview with Joy FM, the leader of the ECG Disconnection Taskforce, Stephens Larbi Siaw, indicated that his outfit will not spare any customer that is currently indebted to the ECG.

Confirming the disconnection of electricity supply to the Accra Sports Stadium, parts of the Kotoka International Airport and the La Palm Beach Hotel on Tuesday, Mr. Larbi Siaw said, the ECG is on a move to recoup monies owed the company.

"So as you already know, we’ve been tasked. We’ve been around to make sure that the indebtedness of the ECG is brought down. So as we’ve been tasked to go ahead, we’re doing just that. By either taking the debt that they’re indebted to us, or we make sure that we disengage the supply, for them to follow up to the office to talk to our leaders", he stated.

Mr. Larbi-Siaw disclosed that, the Accra Sport Stadium owes the ECG, the tune of five hundred and eight thousand, eighty seven Ghana cedis and thirty-seven pesewas, which has was accrued over a three month period.

In the instance of the La Palm Beach Hotel, he revealed that the Hotel owes the ECG an amount of one hundred and ninety-two thousand, seventy- three Ghana Cedis and sixty-two pesewas, as of January, 2022.