Elizabeth, the man who wants to be NDC’s women’s organizer

Andreas Kamasah

James Kwame Boame alias Elizabeth, a man who has served the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the last four years as its branch chairman for Bonzali Camp in the Saboba Constituency of the Northern Region, is now vying for the Women’s Organiser Position.

The biggest opposition political party is holding internal elections to appoint new leaders from the branch level to the national level ahead of the 2024 general election. The constituency elections have been scheduled for the 22nd and 23rd of October 2022.

In a bid to continue serving the party, probably in a higher capacity, Boame decided to contest the position that is noted for women only. He is reported as saying that nothing stops a man from occupying the Women’s Organiser position.

“My name is Hon. James Kwame A.K.A Elizabeth. I have interest in contesting for the NDC Women Organiser position for Saboba.

“I want to aspire for the position because of my belief that not only women can lead for the position,” he told Konkomba TV in an interview shared via Facebook.

He argued that once women are allowed to occupy positions hitherto reserved for men, it is not out of place for him to become the Women’s Organiser for the NDC in the Saboba constituency.

“I was a Bonzali Camp Chairman in Saboba and I’m now aspiring for the Women Organiser position. As Bonzali Chairman, I was able to offer my support by constructing culverts among others.

“I don’t understand why women can become vice president but men can’t become Women Organisers. My colleagues in the NDC have no problem with me contesting the position. Vote for me and I will develop Saboba and make sure I construct a road to Toso for easy access for young people to do business,” he added.

According to Boame, he has secured the blessings of all the relevant party executives to contest for the position of Women’s Organiser.

“I have made my intention known to Moses Mabengba, John Mahama and his running mate and party executives that I want to contest for the Women Organiser position. I have a solid campaign team and have bought them five motorbikes for their work,” he stated.

Fingers are crossed to see if Boame’s desire to serve as his constituency’s Women’s Organiser will see the light of day.

