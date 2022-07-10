The chief was seen dancing in his palanquin and did a good job with the viral song created by Kizz Daniel and Tenko during the Bakatue durbar.
Elmina's paramount chief is the best entertainer after rocking to 'Buga' in his palanquin
The Paramount Chief of Elmina, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI has joined the 'Buga' dance challenge.
He has been trending in videos dancing to Kizz Daniel's hit song Buga, emerging on the various social media channels gyrating to the song with so many fans and supporters calling him a good dancer.
The public cheered on the chief while he displayed his dancing skills.
The festival is celebrated on the first Tuesday of July to coincide with the start of the rainy season and also because Tuesday is known as the day of the sea god.
As such, local fishermen honour Nana Benya - the god of the lagoon - by refraining from fishing on a Tuesday.
Various customs are carried out as part of the Bakatue Festival and while these are traditions that happen every year and are part of the local culture, they can be especially interesting to international volunteers who may never have witnessed a Ghanaian festival before.
