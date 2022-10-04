RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

EOCO arrests 7 alleged Nigerien cyber fraudsters

Andreas Kamasah

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested seven Nigeriens following their alleged involvement in cybercrime in Ghana.

The security agency announced the arrest in a post on its official Facebook page on Monday, October 4, 2022.

According to EOCO, the arrests were a result of an intelligence-led swoop in various suburbs of the Greater Accra Region on September 26th, 2022.

“On 26th September 2022, the Economic and Organised Crime Office conducted an intelligence-led swoop at a house at Manhean, Obeyeyie in the Greater Accra Region.

“At the end of the exercise 28 Nigerians, suspected to be engaged in Prohibited Cyber Activities, were taken into custody,” the post reads.

EOCO added that after screening the suspects, it came to light that some of them were victims of human trafficking from Nigeria to Ghana.

“After our initial screening, 21 of the persons were determined to be victims of human trafficking from Nigeria to Ghana,” the post added.

The seven suspects have since been remanded into lawful custody whilst investigations are ongoing.

Cybercrime is a global canker that various nations including the most powerful ones and both giant and small corporate organisations are grappling with as the criminals are always a step ahead.

