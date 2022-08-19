Ethiopian Airlines flight misses landing as pilots fall asleep

The Boeing 737’s autopilot system kept the plane cruising at 37,000 feet and the plane could not land when it got to the airport at Addis Ababa.

The Aviation Herald reports that Air Traffic Control (ATC) raised an alert when flight ET343 approached the airport but did not start the descent.

The outlet reports further that the ATC tried to contact the pilots several times but to no avail.

The pilots only woke up after the plane overflew the runway where it was supposed to land, causing the disconnection of the autopilot, which then sparked an alarm.

Data from aviation surveillance system ADS-B confirmed, triggering reactions from aviation analysts, some of whom described it as disturbing, blaming it on pilot fatigue.

This is not the first time pilots have fallen asleep, causing the plane to miss a landing.

Reports say a similar thing happened in May this year when two pilots fell asleep while flying a flight from New York to Rome.

In that incident, the Airbus 330 travelled 38,000 feet above the ground and flew over France.

Subsequent investigation revealed that both pilots of ITA Airways were asleep.

In the latest incident, the pilots, after waking up, managed to turn the aircraft around for a landing on the runway 25 minutes later.