Excuse me, strategist! E be English we go chop? - Ken Agyapong tears into Bawumia (video)

The politician cum businessman said this among other damning things while speaking to delegates over the weekend at Kintapo North in the Bono East Region. He could not fathom how Bawumia would refer to himself as a strategist when he is in charge of an economy that has deteriorated so badly and inflicted untold hardship on Ghanaians.

He recounted that when the NPP took over power from the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress in 2017, the dollar was GHC4 against 1 dollar, but now the country’s economy has been so badly run by the government which Bawumia is part of that the Ghana Cedi is now around GHC12 to the dollar. In his view, this and other things make a mockery of Bawumia’s claim to be a strategist who has what it takes to turn around the fortunes of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agyapong went further to brag about how he, a private individual with his personal resources has been able to establish factories across the country that have employed several thousands of Ghanaians, adding that given the power, he would make Ghana a better place.