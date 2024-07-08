ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Factory worker gets crushed to death after slipping on machine in steel company

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was operating an engine roller when he suddenly slipped. His colleagues’ efforts to save him failed, as the roller reportedly crushed him to death.

The roller machine crushed him to death [KAM Holding]
The roller machine crushed him to death [KAM Holding]

Recommended articles

The incident was said to have happened in the early hours of Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the company’s factory situated along the Sagamu-Ogijo Expressway in Ogun State.

The deceased, according to eyewitnesses, was working during his shift when he suddenly slipped.

Confirming this incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said Ibrahim was operating the engine roller when he suddenly slipped and fell onto the roller yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police spokesperson, efforts by other staff members to rescue the victim were unsuccessful, as the roller reportedly crushed him to death.

Odutola added that the deceased’s body had been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital morgue.

Our men on traffic inspection visited the scene when we received a distress call. It was an industrial accident. The body has been deposited at the OOUTH morgue in Sagamu,” Odutola stated.

Meanwhile, attempts to obtain a response from the company regarding the incident were unsuccessful, as the mobile phone number listed on the company’s website went unanswered.

A similar occupational hazard involving a 25-year-old construction worker who fell from a storey building happened at a site in Banana Island in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police stated that the deceased fell from the building while removing lintel wood on the construction site.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunyani dog meat sellers lament low sales, plead for dedicated market

Sunyani dog meat sellers lament low sales, plead for dedicated market

27 die in Indian stampede [NAN]

27 dead, many injured in stampede at Hindu prayer meeting in India

The convicts were sentenced to death by hanging [Vanguard]

Court sentences 5 men to death for kidnapping and killing herder

The commander is a suspect in the murder of two brothers (image used for illustrative purpose only) [Times Now]

Vigilante leader caught with 2 human skulls arrested on suspicion of murder