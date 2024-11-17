Farmer faces 18-month jail sentence over ‘akpeteshie’ distillation pipe theft

Moses pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted based on his own admission.
A Hohoe Circuit Court has sentenced 18-year-old farmer Olator Moses to 18 months in prison for stealing distillation pipes used to produce "akpeteshie" (local gin).
During the trial, Prosecutor Chief Inspector Charles Aziati informed the court, which was presided over by Mr. Michael Johnson Abbey, that the complainant, a farmer, had constructed a small cottage on his farm for distilling "akpeteshie." On 11th October 2024, while the complainant was at the cottage, Moses followed a farm worker employed by the complainant's sister to the cottage. After a short period, Moses left the area with the stolen distillation pipes.
Chief Inspector Aziati further explained that the following day, at around 5:00 p.m., the complainant went to his cottage and discovered that the metal pipes attached to the distillation tanks, valued at GH₵700, had been stolen. These pipes were vital for the distillation of "akpeteshie."
The prosecutor continued, stating that on 14th October 2024, Moses was arrested by civilians in connection with another theft and was taken to Logba Dzorkpe. Upon seeing Moses, the complainant confronted him about the stolen distillation pipe.
Chief Inspector Aziati revealed that when the complainant confronted Moses, he confessed to stealing the distillation pipe. This prompted the complainant to officially file a report against him, even though Moses was already in police custody in relation to a separate theft.
Aziati explained that Moses was brought from the cells, where his caution statement was recorded. During questioning, Moses admitted to stealing the complainant's pipe from the tanks and selling it to a scrap dealer in Hohoe Zongo for GH₵230. He further claimed that he used GH₵90 for transport and spent the remaining GH₵140 on food.
The prosecutor added that Moses later led the police to the scrap dealer’s shop, but the dealer was not present at the time. He then guided the officers to the location where he had stolen the pipe.