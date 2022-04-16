Father of 6 children loses one eye in a fight over dog meat

It all happened when David wanted to buy dog meat so he went to Mohammed to purchase one but he [Mohammed] did not have any at that moment so he took GH¢70 from David to get the meat for him from a colleague.

Mohammed told David that the price of the dog meat has been increased.

He recounted that the meat was now being sold for GH¢100 so he did not buy it anymore.

Pulse Ghana

However, Mohammed did not return the money to David for some days and David out of anger went to Mohammed's house and seized his bicycle.

Mohammed then went to David's house for his bicycle and this resulted in a fierce fight between the two men.

David punched Mohammed in the eye.