Father of 6 children loses one eye in a fight over dog meat

It has emerged that a father of 6 children has lost his eye in a fight over dog meat at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

The victim known as Mohammed who is a dog meat vendor had a misunderstanding with his client by the name David.

It all happened when David wanted to buy dog meat so he went to Mohammed to purchase one but he [Mohammed] did not have any at that moment so he took GH¢70 from David to get the meat for him from a colleague.

Mohammed told David that the price of the dog meat has been increased.

He recounted that the meat was now being sold for GH¢100 so he did not buy it anymore.

However, Mohammed did not return the money to David for some days and David out of anger went to Mohammed's house and seized his bicycle.

Mohammed then went to David's house for his bicycle and this resulted in a fierce fight between the two men.

David punched Mohammed in the eye.

Mohammed was rushed to the hospital for medication and has since lost his left eye.

