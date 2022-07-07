Female teacher bursts into tears on live TV, curses union leaders over COLA strike (video)

She quickly got up from her seat, sat on the bare floor, raised her hand in the air, and rained curses in advance, on any union leader who might dare take bribes from the government and then come back to tell the poor and suffering teachers to return to the classroom.

According to her, the problems of Ghanaians teachers are partly blamable on their union leaders, some of whom allegedly betray the rest by using the backdoor to take financial packages from government officials, while the ordinary teachers continue to wallow in poverty.

She added that it is only when the cash packages they allegedly took from officialdom finish that they clandestinely declare another strike, but teachers hardly benefit from such actions.

She cursed, saying that any union leader, be it of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), or Teachers & Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU), who dares betray the suffering teachers this time around for their parochial interests, will have the gods of the land to contend with.

On Monday, July 4, the main teacher unions in the country declared a nationwide indefinite strike action.

The withdrawal of service was announced by the leadership of the unions in Accra on the above-mentioned date.

The General Secretaries of GNAT and NAGRA, Thomas Musah Tanko and Angel Carbonu, respectively, made the declaration, asking all teachers to abide by the collective decision to stay away from the classrooms until their demands are met by the government.

The latest decision follows an ultimatum given by the unions to the government up to the end of June this year to grant a 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to the over 240,000 teachers nationwide, failing which they would advise themselves.

According to the unions, the government’s failure to address their demands continues to make life difficult for teachers in the face of economic hardship and paltry salaries.