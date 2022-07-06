First-year student of Asesewa SHS returning from nightclub dies in accident

According to starrfm.com.gh, she died in a tragic motorcycle accident at Mampong on the Somanya to Odumase krobo road.

The deceased, who was on vacation as a result of the double-track SHS policy, was on a motorbike with her female friend and the motor rider heading home from Memorial nightclub in Somanya at about 2:00 am when the accident occurred, the news website reports.

The motor rider, identified as Tetteh Patrick Lawer, said that an oncoming vehicle suddenly veered off into the lane they were using.

In his attempt to avoid a head-on collision, the motorcycle crashed, leading to the death of Florence on the spot.

It is reported that the rider and the other pillion rider sustained serious injuries and are on admission at St Martin’s De Porres Hospital in Argomanya.

The remains of the deceased student have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital where the injured are receiving treatment.

The Headmaster of Asesewa Senior High School Paul Okoto confirmed to Starr News, saying the family had visited the school on Wednesday to officially inform management about the death of their ward.

The deceased is expected to be buried on Friday, according to her uncle, identified as Mr.Partey.

In other news, one of the hitmen contracted to kill a commercial motorcycle (Okada) rider in May, 2022, walked to the police station voluntarily to confess to the crime after the person who contracted him and his accomplices had failed to pay them for the job.

The suspect, who is now helping Kenya’s Mwea West sub-County Police Command with investigations, revealed that he and his co-hitmen were promised KSh 400,000, for which reason they agreed to kill 23-year-old Eric Muriithi.

However, after fulfilling their part of the contract, their paymasters have since been dillydallying with payment for the executed contract.

He went on further to tell the law enforcement agency that they used a knife to murder the young motorcyclist, beheaded him, and dumped his head around the River Rupingazi.

"We had been promised KSh400,000 if we eliminated the rider. I was one of those who murdered the rider. We used a knife to kill him but we never got the cash we were promised," the suspect confessed, as quoted by the Daily Nation.

Wilson Koskei, the Mwea West sub-county Police Commander, reportedly confirmed the dramatic incident, saying that investigators have mounted a search for the missing head of the deceased.