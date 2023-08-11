FixTheCountry movement organizes Occupy Jubilee House demo scheduled for September 21

“Good morning family. Today, we will be formally notifying the Ghana Police of our upcoming Occupy Julorbi house demonstration. 21 September!,” Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convenor for the FixTheCountry Ghana said in a post on Facebook.

The organisers have chosen the birthday of the country’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah for the protest, ostensibly to give the event a revolutionary feel.

Some Ghanaians on social media have been declaring their support for the demonstration, saying they are fed up with the corruption and the mismanagement that has become the hallmark of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Patriotic Party administration has been at the receiving end of incessant criticism over the excruciating hardship, corruption, mismanagement, and abuse of power among other things that have bedevilled it.

Civil society organisations, the opposition National Democratic Congress and some analysts are among some of the government’s fiercest critics.

In other news, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Novihoho Afaglo has added his voice to calls from a section of Ghanaians and the minority in Parliament for the immediate resignation of the Governor of Bank of Ghana (BoG) and his deputies.

According to him, not only the Governor, Dr Ernes Addison, but the entire chain and setup of BoG should be collapsed for supervising corruption.

Afaglo said the Governor and his deputies alone could not have achieved this distasteful act but were under the watch of the entire 12-member board.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the 12-member BoG board has also contributed to the failed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's regime for failing to whip management of the bank along on matters of principles and banking.