Freedom Jacob Caesar’s tigers terrorise Wonder World Estates residents

According to some residents of the estate who spoke to the Daily Guide, they don’t feel safe living in the same community as the wild animals.

They claimed to have expressed their concerns to the management of the estate, but nothing had been done about the situation.

"The animals stink. Those animals are held inside an apartment where there is no access to proper fresh air. As soon as the door is open, you sniff a strong unpleasant smell emanating from them," one of the residents lamented to Daily Guide.

Another resident also said: "They are opened early in the morning and then sent inside around 10am. They pee and poo on the floor. They also make noise which disturbs our sleep."

Another person lamented: "There are no tranquilisers nor any proper training. In the event of any unfortunate incident, no one knows what would happen to us."

The residents recounted how the tigers once attacked two people who sustained injuries.

"It doesn’t make any sense to have wild animals, tigers for the matter, in an estate in the heart of the city where there is just less than a meter between the houses and also without any proper training and care [for them].

"When we saw them building [the structure], we asked them which institution gave the authorisation for them to put up such structure for the animals in a residential area.

"They told us they did not owe us any explanation and so will not provide any such authorisation to us. Even if they had any such authorisation, it only belonged to them," they recalled.

The worried residents further claimed that they contacted the Ghana Wildlife Society to complain but the situation remained the same.

"Anytime we called to find out how far, they keep tossing us. We are told sometimes that the officials had traveled, and a lot of back and forth.

"They don’t tell us anything and that is the reason we intend reporting to the matter to the police if we don’t hear from Wildlife Society after some time."