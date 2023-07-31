ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Ghana Cake Business Awards: Pelikano Ghana wins Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year

Andreas Kamasah

Pelikano Ghana has won Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year at the just-ended Ghana Cake Business Awards.

Ghana Cake Business Awards: Pelikano Ghana Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year
Ghana Cake Business Awards: Pelikano Ghana Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year

This event, organized by Jad Events Ghana, was held at Tomreik Hotel on July 22, 2023.

Recommended articles

The aim of the Ghana Cake Business Awards initiative is to acknowledge Cake Business Entrepreneurs in Ghana. It also aims at supporting growing brands in the cake industry of Ghana.

The theme of this year’s Ghana Cake Business Awards was dubbed “Digitization of Bakery in the 21st Century”.

Ghana Cake Business Awards: Pelikano Ghana Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year
Ghana Cake Business Awards: Pelikano Ghana Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Miss Rosemond Addae, Co-Director and Head of Marketing at Pelikano Ghana, she indicated that the Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year award won by her outfit was well deserved.

“We thank God for this award and we owe it to all of our customers across Ghana and Togo,” she said.

Miss Addae assured that Pelikano Ghana would continue to ensure high-quality products and service delivery across Ghana.

Ghana Cake Business Awards: Pelikano Ghana Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year
Ghana Cake Business Awards: Pelikano Ghana Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year Pulse Ghana

Pelikano Ghana is the sole distributor of Pelikano Food Products and distributes to wholesalers and retailers in the modern and local trade. Their target markets are bakers, confectionery shops, popcorn vendors, ice cream vendors, Wholesalers and Retailers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana Cake Business Awards: Pelikano Ghana Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year
Ghana Cake Business Awards: Pelikano Ghana Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year Pulse Ghana

Pelikano Ghana has achieved excellence in quality cake accessory supplies in Ghana, such as Pelik & Kano Whipped Cream Powder, Pelikano Flavored Toppings, Pelikano Bread Improver, Pelikano Cold Glazes, Pelikano Baking Powder, Pelikano Sugar Paste, Cocomek Compound Chocolate and many more.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brilliant female SHS graduate who participated in NSMQ now sells alcohol in drinking spot

Female SHS graduate who took part in NSMQ works in drinking spot, can't go to university

More cash reportedly found in Cecilia Dapaah’s house; takes officials 5 hours to count

More cash reportedly found in Cecilia Dapaah’s house; takes officers of OSP 5 hours to count

Yvonne Osei Adobea

Yvonne Osei Adobea becomes first-ever female SRC president of KNUST after 71 years

Niyindeba Janvier and his wife, Nyirantezimana Domitila

She rejected me many times – Husband of woman with skin condition tells love story (video)