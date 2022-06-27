Ghana Drunkards Association launches E-Drink app to save members' lives (video)

According to him, the initiative will make it unnecessary for members of the association to walk long distances to buy alcohol, and get involved in accidents while crossing the roads on their way home.

Dry Bone added that from the comfort of their homes, his members would be able to order any kind of drink, and the quantity, and it would be delivered to their doorsteps.

"The E-Drink will allow the members to request alcoholic from the nearby drinking spot by going to the Drunkards Association Facebook portal, click on the E-Drink, select the nearby drinking spot and choose the kind of drink you want.

"When the app is activated, it will reduce the death rate among our members who are killed by moving vehicles, in an attempt to cross roads due to over-drinking," Dry Bone said.

He urged alcohol lovers to register through the association’s Facebook portal by uploading their pictures and personal details, to enable them to access the E-Drink app.

He is hopeful that the app will help reduce avoidable deaths among their 6.6 million members.

He went further to advocate that the government should create an insurance program for his members that would be some form of pension for them in their old age.

He asserted that he and his members drink about 1.6 million gallons of alcohol every year, and that helps to create employment for many Ghanaians who work in the alcoholic beverage production industry.