Ghanaian farmer ties wife's hands, beat her to death for refusing to give 'raw sex'

The deceased, also identified as Sabina Bonney, was a trader who sold apples in the Kasoa Newmarket before her untimely death.

According to a report by United TV’s Seth Mantey, Gideon Tetteh tied his wife’s hands with a rope and reached for a stick with which he hit her several times on the neck, leaving her in a pool of blood.

The couple’s little children raised an alarm, but before neighbours could arrive, the woman was lifeless in a pool of her blood.

Before the fatal incident, the couple had had arguments over sex. While Tetteh wanted sex without a condom, her now-deceased wife insisted that they already had five children and they needed to pull the brakes on adding more, so that they would be able to cater for them.

Unhappy Tetteh then demanded a document for a piece of land which was in his wife’s possession, but she refused, saying she paid for the land. An argument ensued and then escalated.

It is reported that Tetteh went into hiding after committing the heinous crime but was later arrested by the Awutu Ofankor District Police Command and he was being prepared to appear before the Ofaakor Circuit Court.