Ghanaian fetish priest shoots himself, his wife, and child to death

According to starrfm.com.gh, Tando committed the act following marital issues he was having with his wife, and he decided to marry another woman.

The news outlet reports that the priest’s first daughter told newsmen that her father had threatened to shoot all five children as a result of the continuous confusion and tension in the family.

The mother of the deceased woman, Adwoa Oduma, expressed worry over the incident, saying that she had been taking steps to resolve the marital issues between her daughter and her husband.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation, while the other children of the deceased have also been assigned to a counselor.

Meanwhile, in a related report, a man who threatened to beat up his wife and send her to her grave could not believe how his daughters ganged up against him to defend their mother.

In a video that is circulating online, a furious man is heard arguing with his wife.

The man then dashed out of the room, reached for a belt, and then returned to assault his wife. To his surprise, his daughters, who were present, rose and formed a barricade between him and their mother.

One of them is heard challenging her father that he had to beat her first if he insisted on beating her mother.

The man then argued with her children, bragging about being the head of the house and having authority over all of them.

Realising that he would not have his way, he walked back with the weapon.