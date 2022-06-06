Ghanaian level 200 student dies while writing end of semester exam

The news outlet reports that its sources close to the university management said that the male student collapsed after the dizziness complaint.

The yet-to-be identified student was reportedly rushed to the University Clinic but was pronounced dead on arrival.

It is reported that the medical doctor at the hospital is expected to conduct a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Last year, a 16-year-old student of the Nkwadum D/A Junior High School in the Akontombra District of the Western North region met her untimely death after she was stabbed in the breast by a 15-year-old JHS 2 schoolmate.

The teenagers were fighting over an alleged boyfriend when one of them unfortunately lost her life in the process.

The body of the deceased, identified as Akua Kumah, was deposited at the Sefwi-Wiawso Government Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Francisca Hayford, was reported to be in police custody at Sefwi-Akontombra assisting with investigations.

The Assemblyman for Nkwadum Electoral Area, Isaac Etsie, said that a misunderstanding ensued between the two students while returning from school, leading to the sad death of one.

"I was informed on Monday evening that two students were having a fight, and during the fisticuffs, the 15-year-old in JHS 2 stabbed the 16-year-old in JHS 3 in the breast," he said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

A physician assistant at the Sefwi Nsawora Health Centre, Charles Kwabena Amoako, said that the victim was brought in dead.