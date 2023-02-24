Ghanaian man flees home after defiling and impregnating elder sister’s 2 daughter

According to adomonline.com, the mother of the victims, Afua Yeboah, said that she left the victims in the care of her younger brother to undergo emergency surgery before he abused them.

She is reported as saying that she was unaware of her daughters’ ordeals until it came to light recently that the younger one was pregnant.

When interrogated, the 14-year-old girl accused her uncle of having sex with her multiple times.

Afua Yeboah alleged that her brother gave alcoholic beverages to her daughters to get them drunk, while at other times, he laced their drinks with sleeping pills before sexually abusing them.

The elder victim too is reported to have alleged that her uncle took her on travels, during which times he had sex with her.

She is three months pregnant while her younger sister is four months gone, all for their uncle, Kobina.

Afua Yeboah rejected pleas for the matter to be settled at home and reported it to the police and the traditional council.