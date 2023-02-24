Ghanaian man flees home after defiling and impregnating elder sister’s 2 daughter

The suspect, identified as Kobina Appiah was reportedly living with his, victims, a 16-year-old and her sister, 14 at Agona Abodom in the Agona West District of the Central Region.
Agona Swedru District Police Command is fervently pursuing a 32-year-old man who is currently on the run after defiling and impregnating two teenage daughters of his elder sister.
According to adomonline.com, the mother of the victims, Afua Yeboah, said that she left the victims in the care of her younger brother to undergo emergency surgery before he abused them.
She is reported as saying that she was unaware of her daughters’ ordeals until it came to light recently that the younger one was pregnant.
When interrogated, the 14-year-old girl accused her uncle of having sex with her multiple times.
Afua Yeboah alleged that her brother gave alcoholic beverages to her daughters to get them drunk, while at other times, he laced their drinks with sleeping pills before sexually abusing them.
The elder victim too is reported to have alleged that her uncle took her on travels, during which times he had sex with her.
She is three months pregnant while her younger sister is four months gone, all for their uncle, Kobina.
Afua Yeboah rejected pleas for the matter to be settled at home and reported it to the police and the traditional council.
The suspect has fled the town leaving behind his wife and children, but the Regent of Agona Abodom, Nana Owiro has vowed to assist the police in arresting him to face the rigours of the law.
