Ghanaian man narrates experience with 'friendly' armed robbers, says they thanked him

The victim, identified as Nuhu Soale, took to his Facebook page to recount the ordeal, saying that if not for the shooting of a police officer and another victim to death in his presence, he would have described the bandits as the most friendly highway robbers to have existed.

“On Friday 25th November 2022, between the hours of 7 pm and 8 pm, I rammed into an armed robbery scene on the Cjura-Nkoranza road. This occurred between Nyamebekyere and Mininaso No2.

“One of the robbers with a touch light flashed me to stop. Initially, I thought that was a police officer. He greeted me and asked about my destination. Then he asked where I was returning from, which I told him. He then asked for the content of my bag and I said a phone and some documents. “He then picked up my phone first before turning to my pockets and wallet. I emptied the content of my wallet and gave it to him and he said thanks,” Nuhu recounted in a post on his Facebook page.

Pulse Ghana

He added that after robbing him of all his belongings, the robbers marched him to a spot where he met other victims lying, and was asked to follow suit.

He went further to recall how some other victims were slashed with a cutlass while another was also hit on the neck with a stick.

In Nuhu’s view, refraining from trying to look into the faces of the robbers in a bid to identify them was what saved his precious life.