Ghanaian man sells 1-year-old daughter for $500k, seeks advice on how to tell wife (video)

“I have been married for some years, and we have two children. A year ago, I told my wife that my brother in the States is preparing documents to take one of our daughters abroad because it’s not been good for us for some time. We were facing difficulties and all that.

So due to that, she agreed.

“I didn’t tell her the actual thing. What happened was that I sent our daughter away, and she’s never coming back. I signed off the adoption papers.

“There’s a man and his wife in the States who are finding it difficult to give birth. Somebody linked me to them. They told me they have half a million dollars in exchange for a child. This money could change my life and my wife’s life. Things were so difficult. And from where I am coming from, and my wife is coming from, there’s no help,” the man whose identity remains secret told Miss Nancy, the host of Confessions.

He said his wife has been asking about the child eight months after sending her away to people whom they have no contact with and don’t know how to trace.

As to what he used the $500,000 for, he said he has managed to set up lucrative businesses such as import and export and crude oil that have made turned their lives around.

He, however, says he misses his child but wouldn’t want to have her back if that would mean losing the wealth he, his wife, and little son are currently enjoying.

Meanwhile, child rights advocate, Bright Appiah said that the man treated both his wife and child unfairly, adding that his conduct raises a lot of legal and moral issues.

Adding his voice to the matter, Kelly Daniels, a relationship consultant and family advisor, cautioned against giving birth to children without having the means to take care of them.