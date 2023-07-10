Ghanaian man shoots mom and sister; faces off with police for 13 hours before his arrest (video)

“On July 7th 2023 at about 8:38 AM, Worcester Police officers were dispatched to a Colby Ave address for a domestic incident in which a male who had shot two family members, but of whom left the scene before police arrived. Officers arrived and spoke with a family member on the scene. Officers saw the twenty-four-year-old male suspect outside the residence. He appeared to be carrying a handgun. Officers ordered him to get on the ground. He initially complied before jumping up, firing at officers, and running inside the house,” the statement recounted.

According to the police, several teams including Hostage Negotiation Team, SWAT Team, K9 Unit, drone operators and a Mobile Crisis mental health clinician managed to rescue the victims of the shooting. However, the shooter stubbornly faced off with the law enforcement officers.

“For approximately thirteen hours, officers attempted to persuade the male to leave the residence. Hostage negotiators continually attempted to make contact, the drone provided valuable aerial video, and SWAT officers maintained the perimeter. Worcester Paramedics and Firefighters were standing by. The male fired his handgun at officers on several different occasions during the incident, and officers returned fire. Finally, at about 9:30 PM, the male took a step out of the rear of the residence and was taken into custody with the assistance of the K9. He was treated medically by paramedics, placed under arrest and transported to the hospital.”

Both the shooter and his victims sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

He will appear in court on Monday, July 10, 2023, to answer “serious charges” concerning the incident.

It remains unclear what was his motivation for committing the crime.