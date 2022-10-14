RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Ghanaian man slashes another man’s throat for marrying his ex-wife

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian man is currently in the custody of the police after slashing the throat of another man who married his ex-wife.

A bloody knife
A bloody knife

The tragic incident occurred at Edwinase-Munsunkwa, a community in Wassa East District of the Western Region, in the late hours of Thursday, October 13.

Read Also

According to 3news.com, the suspect, identified as Kojo Arthur, popularly known as Capo, invaded the home of the deceased, Robert Osei, together with his friend, also identified as Buabeng.

“They went there with a machete and other weapons. Immediately they got to the house of his ex-wife, they attacked her new husband and slashed his throat. Since there was no one to help, he died of excessive bleeding. All efforts to transport him to the nearest hospital proved unsuccessful due to the bad nature of our roads,” Assembly member of the Edwinase electoral area, George Arthur, told Connect FM.

“They decided to sneak out of the community after committing the crime, but they were apprehended by some youths. They tied them up until the police arrived and handed them over. They are currently in the custody of the Atobiase Police Station in the same district.”

It is reported that Capo and his ex-wife, identified as Edufuwa, have three children, but the marriage ended.

READ ALSO: 4 alleged kidnappers arrested, missing children rescued at Abirem

“The lady moved on and met another man in the next community, but it seems her ex-husband was still in love with her and decided to fight for her,” the assemblyman added.

Although Edufuwa and Robert Osei have no children, they are reported to have been living happily before his tragic death.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Jukwa Hospital.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Man in jail

Man gets life imprisonment after wearing condom before defiling 17-year-old girl

Man washed away while defecating in the sea

Tidal wave washes Ghanaian man away while defecating in the sea

Alleged kidnappers arrested

4 alleged kidnappers arrested, missing children rescued at Abirem

Bloody machete

Man kills 60-year-old man found with his wife, reports himself to police