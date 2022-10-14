Ghanaian man slashes another man’s throat for marrying his ex-wife

According to 3news.com, the suspect, identified as Kojo Arthur, popularly known as Capo, invaded the home of the deceased, Robert Osei, together with his friend, also identified as Buabeng.

“They went there with a machete and other weapons. Immediately they got to the house of his ex-wife, they attacked her new husband and slashed his throat. Since there was no one to help, he died of excessive bleeding. All efforts to transport him to the nearest hospital proved unsuccessful due to the bad nature of our roads,” Assembly member of the Edwinase electoral area, George Arthur, told Connect FM.

“They decided to sneak out of the community after committing the crime, but they were apprehended by some youths. They tied them up until the police arrived and handed them over. They are currently in the custody of the Atobiase Police Station in the same district.”

It is reported that Capo and his ex-wife, identified as Edufuwa, have three children, but the marriage ended.

“The lady moved on and met another man in the next community, but it seems her ex-husband was still in love with her and decided to fight for her,” the assemblyman added.

Although Edufuwa and Robert Osei have no children, they are reported to have been living happily before his tragic death.