Ghanaian Returnee from Switzerland found hanging in his room in Koforidua

Residents who knew Mr. Andrews described him as a friendly and outgoing person who enjoyed socializing with the youth in the area.

He had mentioned plans to return to Switzerland and had made arrangements for his belongings to be transported to his family home in the Central region.

The unexpected nature of his death has left the community in shock and mourning.

The police have taken the body to the morgue for further examination and an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The community is still reeling from the news, remembering Mr. Andrews as a friendly and outgoing person who had become a familiar face in the area.