Ghanaian Returnee from Switzerland found hanging in his room in Koforidua

Gideon Nicholas Day

A disturbing incident has shaken the community of Two Streams, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern region, after a Ghanaian man, Mr. Andrews, was found dead in his residence.

The man believed to be in his late 60s who had recently returned from Switzerland, was discovered hanging from a door frame, fully dressed and wearing glasses, with his legs touching the ground.

Residents who knew Mr. Andrews described him as a friendly and outgoing person who enjoyed socializing with the youth in the area.

He had mentioned plans to return to Switzerland and had made arrangements for his belongings to be transported to his family home in the Central region.

The unexpected nature of his death has left the community in shock and mourning.

The police have taken the body to the morgue for further examination and an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The community is still reeling from the news, remembering Mr. Andrews as a friendly and outgoing person who had become a familiar face in the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and the community is awaiting answers about the circumstances surrounding Mr. Andrews' tragic passing.

