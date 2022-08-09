Ghanaian Social Studies teacher jailed 7 years for sodomising 18 pupils

It would be recalled that police in Salaga arrested the convict in September last year following a report by the East Gonja Municipal Education Director.

When Yamousa Otabil was put before the court, he pleaded guilty to all the charges leveled against him by prosecutor.

Then, on Thursday, November 4, 2021, he was released on bail and the trial process has since been ongoing.

During the trial, the convict’s lawyer pleaded with the court for a psychiatric examination, but the presiding judge rejected the result of the first assessment conducted at Pantang Hospital in Accra.

The rejection of the psychiatric result necessitated a fresh examination of Yamousa Otabil at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

After several adjournments, the court has eventually delivered its ruling, which will see the young teacher spend the next seven years in prison for his criminal conduct unless the ruling is appealed and overturned by a higher court.

In related news, a 60-year-old Ghanaian, Edward Quayson, who resided at 14, Kalejaiye St., Sasha of Nigeria’s Lagos, has been remanded for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s daughter.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court presided over by Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi remanded the elderly man into Kirikiri Correctional Centre on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

It is reported that the court refused to take Quayson’s plea, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The case has been adjourned until August 18, when Quayson is expected to make his next appearance before the court.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the victim, an 11-year-old girl, and other children were left in the care of Quayson by their mother.

However, before the mother arrived, the suspect allegedly defiled the victim on May 22, this year.

The distraught mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of Quayson.