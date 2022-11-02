Ghanaian taxi driver found dead, his car and head missing (video)

Before his death, Botwey carried out his taxi-driving business from a taxi rank at Ekumfi Essarkyire and was well-known in the area.

According to addomonline.com the Financial Secretary of Ekumfi Essarkyire Protoa Station, Ibrahim Mustapha, disclosed that some people hired the services of the deceased on Saturday.

However, after leaving the station with them in his Toyota Vitz with the Registration number GT 6188-20 from Ekumfi Essarkyire to Ajumako Botwey never returned.

Police officers in conjunction with some leaders of the Ekumfi Essarkyire Protoa Station embarked on a search for him only to discover his lifeless body.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mustapha said unconfirmed reports indicate that two suspects have been arrested and are in custody at the Pokuase Police Station where the vehicle has been impounded.

In December last year, three teenage students who were arrested by the police in the Western region admitted to setting ablaze a Bolt driver who later died at the hospital.

The Western Regional Police Command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku said the suspects were all students aged 17 and 18.

Navy officer LS Okyere Boateng who doubled as a Bolt driver suffered severe burns on Wednesday, December 22 after the passengers he was carrying poured petrol on him and set him on fire at Bakado near Sekondi.

The suspects reportedly disclosed to the police that they had wanted to snatch the officer’s car but he was being stubborn.