RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Ghanaian taxi driver who returned GHC8,400 left in his car wins international award

Andreas Kamasah

Kwesi Ackon, a 37-year-old Ghanaian taxi driver who gained popularity early this year after he returned a tempting GHC8,400.00 left in his car, has won an international integrity award.

Kwesi Ackon receives integrity award
Kwesi Ackon receives integrity award

According to JoyNews, the young man was presented with an integrity award at the Global 28 COE (Credentials of Entrepreneurship) Awards night in Accra during the weekend.

Recommended articles

Ackon is reported to have declared his intention to be an ambassador of integrity to educate the youths on why they must uphold the virtue. In his view, such a campaign will go a long way to address social vices and corruption among the youth.

Kwesi Ackon receives integrity award
Kwesi Ackon receives integrity award Kwesi Ackon receives integrity award Pulse Ghana

He made news headlines in May this year after he decided not to consume the huge money said to have been abandoned in his car by a fishmonger who had patronized his service. Instead, he returned it - a gesture that left many people shocked but at the same time, gave hope that there are still good people among the numerous bad ones.

Ackon won the admiration of many notable people including Vice President Bawumia who gifted him GHC 20, 000.00.

READ ALSO: OccupyGhana petitions OSP to investigate, prosecute businessman who tried to bribe MPs

Aside from the vice president, veteran footballer, Asamoah Gyan was also reported to have given Ackon GHC 10, 000. 00. He also reportedly received GHC 5,000.00 from popular young musician, Kidi.

As if all those were not encouraging enough, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach offered to help Ackon financially, including buying a new car for him.

“I want to say that I am happy to support him in a way. If he is going to buy a new car, whatever he gets now we can help him the difference to get a good car. This is a moral story; these are things we need for Ghana. This is not somebody who wants to hash at the back of somebody’s expense and so I am happy to support him. I will support him financially,” the man of God said.

The story of Ackon is a testament to the fact that integrity pays.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bloody gun

NPP chairman arrested for shooting wife to death over land dispute

Confused young man

Ghanaian man who’s sleeping with rich married woman seeks help to save his life (video)

Landlady buries tenant in a well

Landlady kills tenant, dumps his corpse into deep well

Sweet Adjeley

Woman cries on becoming second Ghanaian to hit 1 million YouTube followers [Video]