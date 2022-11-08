Ghanaian taxi driver who returned GHC8,400 left in his car wins international award

Ackon is reported to have declared his intention to be an ambassador of integrity to educate the youths on why they must uphold the virtue. In his view, such a campaign will go a long way to address social vices and corruption among the youth.

Kwesi Ackon receives integrity award

He made news headlines in May this year after he decided not to consume the huge money said to have been abandoned in his car by a fishmonger who had patronized his service. Instead, he returned it - a gesture that left many people shocked but at the same time, gave hope that there are still good people among the numerous bad ones.

Ackon won the admiration of many notable people including Vice President Bawumia who gifted him GHC 20, 000.00.

Aside from the vice president, veteran footballer, Asamoah Gyan was also reported to have given Ackon GHC 10, 000. 00. He also reportedly received GHC 5,000.00 from popular young musician, Kidi.

As if all those were not encouraging enough, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach offered to help Ackon financially, including buying a new car for him.

“I want to say that I am happy to support him in a way. If he is going to buy a new car, whatever he gets now we can help him the difference to get a good car. This is a moral story; these are things we need for Ghana. This is not somebody who wants to hash at the back of somebody’s expense and so I am happy to support him. I will support him financially,” the man of God said.