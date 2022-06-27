Ghanaian tiler jailed 7 years for defilement, claims victim forced him

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the convict appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

The court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah sentenced the young man on his own plea, the news agency reports.

"Prosecuting Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant was the victim’s mother.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said the complainant used to live in the same compound with her family and Mawunyega at Teiman.

The prosecution said on April 3, this year, at about 1200 noon, the victim asked Mawunyega to help her with the assignment given to her at school.

It said Mawunyega in the process of teaching the victim, had sex with her.

The prosecution said the victim later informed the complainant about the act and Mawunyega admitted the offense.

On June 5, this year, the complainant reported the matter to the Police at the Adenta office of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

On June 22, Mawunyega was arrested by the Police and cautioned.