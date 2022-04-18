The officers who inspect luggage at the Washington airport unconverted these unusual findings.
Ghanaian traveling with bushmeat and 'prekese' prevented at Washington airport
A Ghanaian passenger from Maryland arriving from Ghana was found traveling with a piece of luggage carrying 3.5 pounds of bat meat, popularly known as bushmeat, 'Dankwansere' by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Washington Dulles International Airport.
According to the centers for Disease Control and Prevention Unit, bat meat is prohibited from entering the country because they are capable of carrying infectious diseases.
The Ghanaian passenger was not only found with one unacceptable item.
In addition to the bushmeat, he was also carrying 12 pounds of Tetraplura, popularly known as 'Prekese', turkey berries also known as 'Kwahu Nsusua', and eggplants.
Authorities at the airport in a statement issued by Daniel Escobedo, CBP's Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, said "Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists play a very challenging frontline role in protecting the public, our nation's agricultural industries, and our economic vitality every day against the deliberate or accidental introduction of potential crippling animal diseases may be carried in passenger baggage."
